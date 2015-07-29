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njebayi emmanuel
emma4me
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pink flower covered in water drops
Dewdrops on a red bud
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
green
plant
red
leaf
blur
bokeh
close up
stem
dew
droplet
blossom
sprout
flora
bud
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