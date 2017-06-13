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Nastuh Abootalebi
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Business & Work
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pink dining table with four chairs inside room
Spacious conference room
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Sunday Digital, Munich, Germany
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Published on
June 13, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
business
sunset
architecture
grey
table
shadow
chair
meeting room
office desk
boardroom
conference room
dusk
work desk
congregation
interieur
meeting space
background
space
meeting
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