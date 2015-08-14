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pink and purple periwinkle flowers
Purple white flower field
A map marker
6314 Ōmiya, Chichibu-shi, Saitama-ken 368-0023, Japan
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Published on
August 14, 2015 (UTC)
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Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
japan
plant
purple
blossom
lilac
petal
geranium
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