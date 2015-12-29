Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Pineapple Supply Co.
pineapple
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
pineapple on rock boulder
pineapple and rocks
A map marker
Grand Sirenis Riviera Maya Resort, Akumal, Mexico
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
blue
green
sunrise
plant
cloud
fruit
grey
sand
waves
rock
beige
horizon
pineapple
dawn
view
dusk
vegetation
wide
pineapple background
HDR images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20