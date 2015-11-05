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Hanna Schwichtenberg
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pine trees in a distance of mountain
Tall peak in mist
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot G16
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
money
sunrise
outdoor
trees
grey
fog
financial
fairy
alps
mist
evergreen
calculations
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