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Catherine Zaidova
k_zaidova
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pine tree covered with snow
Snow covered fir leaf
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 40D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
snow
trees
wildlife
grey
leaves
leaf
ice
snow wallpaper
simple
outdoors
cold
snowfall
frost
pine
frozen
snow background
fir
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