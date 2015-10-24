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Chris Lawton
chrislawton
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pine cones
Pine cones on the ground
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
trees
stone
blur
bokeh
floor
ground
pine
pine cone
pines
cone
pinecone
plant
soil
flora
conifer
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