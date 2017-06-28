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Jakub Kapusnak
foodiesfeed
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pile of gray fishes
Fish at the Market
A map marker
Pike Place Market, Seattle, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 28, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
fish
white
grey
fish wallpaper
macro
close up
fish background
seattle
united states
pike place market
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