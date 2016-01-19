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Brigitte Tohm
brigittetohm
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pile of cut woods
Firewood pile
A map marker
Munich, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, SM-N9005
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
fire
trees
wood
grey
woods
log
firewood
burn
logs
wood work
pile
wood log
fire wood
wood pile
forest wood
wood logs
stacked
germany
munich
Creative Commons images
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