Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
John Wilson
johnbarrierwilson
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
pile of citrus fruit
Fruit on Display
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 30, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
dark
fruit
orange
fruits
glass
lemon
brown
oranges
citrus
jar
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20