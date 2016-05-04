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Ashim D’Silva
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pie on blue and white ceramic plate
Wine glass pie plate
A map marker
Kansas City, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 4, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
kitchen
thanksgiving
wine
brown
pumpkin pie
united states
kansas city
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