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Alice Donovan Rouse
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pickup truck loaded by firewood while parked on concrete roadway
Back of a truck in Boston
A map marker
Boston, United States
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Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
blue
road
snow
grey
vehicle
retro
driving
boston
town
old
cargo
trash
post
log
retro car
street car
hauling
united states
Historical images
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