Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sanjoy Sadhukhan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rajma dal
product
product photography
product photoshoot
creative shot
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
produce
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
bean
grain
seed
Free images
Related collections
Childhood
356 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Collection #133: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #172: itsgreatoutthere
8 photos · Curated by itsgreatoutthere
Sports Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images