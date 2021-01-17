Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chris Tellez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 17, 2021
NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Bear Pictures & Images
Nature Images
zoo
sleeping bear
sleeping animal
wildlife
black bear
mammal
giant panda
Backgrounds
Related collections
Meditation & Contemplation
65 photos
· Curated by Barbie Fitzgerald
meditation
Sunset Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Buildings
75 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
166 photos
· Curated by tailly zhang
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers