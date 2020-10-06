Amsterdam church picture for wallpaper or print art of a street-view of the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam, downtown with the tower of the Sint-Nicolaas church and an old city tower in brick architecture. Moreover facades of old mansion-houses with a blue sky. Free urban street-photography of church architecture by Fons Heijnsbroek, Netherlands. Uitzicht over de Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam met oude architectuur van herenhuizen en de Schreierstoren. Boven de daken steken de torens en de koepel uit van de Sint Nicolaaskerk uit. Nederlandse oude architectuur.