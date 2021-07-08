Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Danum Valley, Borneo, Malaysia
Related tags
fern
canopy
foliage
roots
sabah
vine
virgin forest
wild
Tree Images & Pictures
adventure
HD Forest Wallpapers
stem
Sun Images & Pictures
sunny
branch
conifer
danum valley
expedition
fungi
wet
Public domain images
Related collections
Yellow + Grey
292 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora
People in real life
384 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
hand
human
Purple
89 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Purple Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
night