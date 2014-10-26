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Patrick Hendry
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photography of white and grey house
Abandoned rural house
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, PowerShot SX110 IS
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
grass
grey
farm
property
old
barn
rural
abandoned
farmhouse
wooden
rustic
old barn
architectural
residence
historic
bleak
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