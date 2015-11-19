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Jens Lelie
madebyjens
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photography of two people walking on road
Walking Through Fields
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
couple
love
cloud
grass
grey
field
meadow
grassland
walk
port
brush
wind mill
haven
blank space
pylon
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