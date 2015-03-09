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Steven Kamenar
skamenar
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photography of tall trees at daytime
Illuminated woods
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5c
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
zoom background
sunset
summer
green
sunrise
light
trees
forest wallpaper
morning
yellow
fog
path
brown
forest background
sunlight
woods
forrest
woodland
morning fog
Royalty-free images
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