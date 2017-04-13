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Hans Vivek
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photography of tables with chairs
Cochin diaries
A map marker
Kochi, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 13, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
art
travel
green
restaurant
hotel
white
room
dance
dinner
small business
startup
restaurant interior
shadows
travelling
entrepreneurship
hall
interiors
traditional
kerela
Royalty-free images
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