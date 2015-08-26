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Amar Adestiempo
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photography of snow covered mountain
Glacier and lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5N
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
snow
cloud
lake
ice
iceberg
patagonia
glacier
frost
nordic
snowy
icy
el calafate
glaciar
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