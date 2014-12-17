Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Magnus Lindvall
dnmgns
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photography of sea and rocks
Rocky ocean lagoon
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 17, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
green
photography
grass
river
grey
beautiful
scenery
lake
rock
rocks
outdoors
coast
shore
tan
riverside
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20