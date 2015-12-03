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Olivier Guillard
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photography of road under cloudy sky
Rural Roads Before The Storm
A map marker
Smalfjord, Tana, Norway
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Published on
December 3, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
road
night
grey
alone
fog
countryside
highway
horizon
dawn
gray
rainy
rural
unknown
freeway
roadside
far
prespective
norway
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