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Simon Stratford
itsmesimon
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photography of red crane bridge
Disappearing Golden Gate
A map marker
Golden Gate Bridge, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON, E5000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
road
cloud
design
grey
urban
bridge
san francisco
fog
america
golden gate bridge
outdoors
illusion
mist
cloudy
unknown
brige
brigde
united states
Public domain images
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