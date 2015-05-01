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Pär Pärsson
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photography of pile of woods
Round sawn logs
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
trees
wood
brown
wood background
wood wallpaper
log
repetition
logs
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