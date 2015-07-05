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Wil Stewart
wilstewart3
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photography of person holding glass bottles during sunset
Two men cheers
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sun
clouds
hands
beer
adventure
horizon
bottle
cheers
outdoors
congratulations
partners
bottles
arms
silhouettes
beer bottles
food
people
summer
party
HDR images
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