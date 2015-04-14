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Dave Robinson
redevo
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photography of mountains
Rocky cliff and thick clouds
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
GoPro, HERO3+ Black Edition
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
clouds
snow
cloud
grey
ice
weather
rock
fog
cliff
cloudy
edge
ridge
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