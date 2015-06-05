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photography of mountain during sunset
Green Mountain Landscape
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5N
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
mountains
sunrise
grass
rock
rocks
outdoors
dawn
ecology
geology
ambient
terrain
boulders
wallpaper
background
sun
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