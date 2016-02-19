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photography of lion lying on grass bear rock during daytime
Zoo lion
A map marker
Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
lion
jungle
hair
africa
lion wallpaper
brown
sleeping
rest
zoo
wild animals
mammal
savannah
furry
resting
big cat
predator
feline
mane
lion background
Historical images
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