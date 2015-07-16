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Scott Webb
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photography of high-rise building with clouds
Building Victoria Park
A map marker
Victoria Park, London, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 16, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
blue
architecture
clouds
grey
purple
window
minimal
cityscape
skyscraper
cloudy
outside
bright sky
day
top
bright light
glass window
architectural
treetops
PNG images
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