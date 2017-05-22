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Toa Heftiba
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Travel
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Nature
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photography of dam during daytime
Jungle stream
A map marker
Badian, Philippines
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 22, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
waterfall
river
jungle
philippines
traveling
explore
oasis
unknown
cebu
turquoise water
falls
waters
philippine
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