Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jakob Owens
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photography of cable cars during daytime
Into The Fog
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
grey
fog
skiing
outdoors
cold
snowboard
pine trees
foggy
ski resort
ski lift
skis
ski slopes
vehicle
transportation
cable car
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20