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Geoffrey Arduini
geoffreyarduini
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Winter Wonderland
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photography of cable car
Misty Ski Lifts
A map marker
Morillon, France
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Published on
March 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Nokia, Lumia 920
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
trees
white
grey
minimalist
alone
chair
fog
snow wallpaper
backgrounds
ski
skiing
empty
lift
snowy
blizzard
snow background
ski lift
chairlift
HDR images
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