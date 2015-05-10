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Fré Sonneveld
fresonneveld
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photography of brown mountain
Orange rock tower
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 10, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
mountains
desert
shadow
rock
sunlight
rocks
utah
teal
monument valley
dry
el capitan
power pole
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