Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ricardo Gomez Angel
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photography of brown concrete buildings during nighttime
Luzern by night
A map marker
Lucerne, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
dark
architecture
night
light
bridge
brown
houses
tower
reflections
lucerne
luzern
switzerland
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20