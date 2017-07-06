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Jorge Fernández
j_fdz
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photography of bighorn sheep on brown stone near green leafed tree during daytime
México City Chapultepec Zoo
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 6, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
grey
sheep
rock
stone
goat
ram
horns
tusk
camel
mammal
tomb
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