Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Brandon Couch
bccreativemedia
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photograph of empty swings between trees
swingset in playground
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
outdoor
garden
trees
grass
freedom
beige
fun
lawn
play
chain
tree roots
swing
bush
evergreen
swings
hedges
clearing
tree swing
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20