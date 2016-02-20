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Vashishtha Jogi
jogi
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photo taken near body of water surrounded with trees
Mist settling on a lake
A map marker
Alaska, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
green
outdoor
plant
trees
grass
river
wood
purple
lake
calm
reflection
fog
pond
wild
ridge
alaska
united states
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