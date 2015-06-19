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photo of yellow petaled flowers floating on body of water
Yellow flower in a stream
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 19, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
plant
river
lake
yellow
stream
yellow flower
daffodil
creek
clear water
wet
flower in water
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