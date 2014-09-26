Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sergey Zolkin
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photo of woman holding MILC camera
Woman Behnt Zenit Camera
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 26, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
woman
photography
camera
grey
hands
photographer
watch
shirt
blur
ring
bokeh
hobby
nail polish
standing
holding
posing
hold
wristband
caucasian
woman holding camera
Public domain images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20