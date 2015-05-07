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Dani Corona
dcorona
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photo of woman carrying bag sitting on cliff
Hiking by the river bend
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D50
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
trees
river
hiking
lake
jungle
view
cliff
fjord
islands
edge
backpacker
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