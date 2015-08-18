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Jimmy Chang
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photo of white petaled flower
Silky-smooth white petals
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 18, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
BlackBerry, Passport
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
black wallpaper
black background
pattern
garden
china
white
grey
floral
blossom
beijing
white flower
bloom
pollen
petals
perfection
illumination
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