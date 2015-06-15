Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Frøy Hamstad
froel
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photo of white flowers beside white and blue house
White house
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
building
house
spring
architecture
home
plant
garden
grey
window
outdoors
woodland
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20