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Clem Onojeghuo
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photo of vintage vehicle steering wheel during daytime
Chrome steering wheel
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
vintage
window
glass
vintage car
vehicle
retro
reflection
old car
classic car
chrome
wheel
window view
steering wheel
natural light
window seat
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