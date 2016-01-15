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Nadia Jamnik
vanijah
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photo of village
Forgotten Homes
A map marker
Bodie, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
house
architecture
desert
grey
rock
countryside
hill
houses
housing
town
outdoors
barn
wilderness
abandoned
rust
isolation
old town
ghost town
united states
Royalty-free images
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