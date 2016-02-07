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Alice Donovan Rouse
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photo of two person standing on snow-covered road
Put your boots on
A map marker
Boston, United States
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Published on
February 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
people
couple
love
female
snow
street
grey
adult
male
boston
holding hands
railway
track
legs
boots
holding hand
standing
rail
train tracks
united states
Creative Commons images
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