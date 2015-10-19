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Levi Morsy
levim
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photo of two boats on green moss
River bed after drought
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, SLT-A33
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
bali
grey
lake
sand
boat
horizon
outdoors
coast
seaweed
swamp
boats
shore
cloudscape
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