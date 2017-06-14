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Andreas Gücklhorn
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photo of three solar panels
Solar panels on a lawn
A map marker
Offingen, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 14, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
sun
grass
energy
solar panel
environment
brown
sunlight
solar
drone
solar energy
solar panels
outdoors
tile
lawn
panel
gras
above
solar field
photovoltaic panels
Public domain images
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