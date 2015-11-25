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Ludde Lorentz
luddelorentz
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photo of spiral white stairs
Infinite spiral stairs
A map marker
Stockholm, Sverige
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5c
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
architecture
white
grey
interior
marble
stairs
steps
spiral
golden
staircase
stair
round
down
ratio
stockholm
sverige
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