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Nathan Wolfe
wolfehausdesign
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photo of snowman with stick hands on snow filed
Faceless snowman
A map marker
Bend, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XT
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
blue
winter
snow
purple
ice
snow wallpaper
blur
bokeh
snowman
cold
oregon
winter wonderland
frozen
snow background
freezing
frosty
united states
bend
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